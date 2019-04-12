Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dillon-Baxter Funeral Home
1276 Berlin Turnpike
Wethersfield, CT 06109
(860) 956-1149
For more information about
Antoine Bourgeois
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Antoine Bourgeois
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Antoine J. "Tony" Bourgeois

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Antoine J. "Tony" Bourgeois Obituary
Antoine Joseph Bourgeois 'Tony', age 90, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at Newington Rapid Recovery Rehab Center in Connecticut. He was born January, 28, 1929 in Saint Joseph, New Brunswick, Canada. His original trade was as an upholsterer. He worked for over 25 at Sears Automotive doing various things, including his trade. Tony enjoyed his retirement years in Naples Florida with his wife Therese and their many friends and family. He loved sports, particularly hockey, which he played in his youth, and was an avid Montreal Canadians fan. He is survived by his wife, Therese; Sister, Zita; Sons, Roger and Ronald (wife, Bonnie Halvorson-Bourgeois); and grandchildren, Ryan and Brandon and Chrystal.Family, friends and others who knew Tony are invited to the Dillon-Baxter Funeral Home, 1276 Berlin Turnpike, Wethersfield, Connecticut, 06109, from 1:00-4:00 PM on Sunday, April 14. His funeral will be held at St. Lawrence 'Toole Church, 494 New Britain Ave, Hartford, CT 06106, on Monday April 15, at 10:00 AM. Please visit www.dillonbaxter.com to share a memory with the family.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now