Antoinette Drumm ( Perbeck) 67, of Torrington,CT passed away April 13,2020 at Charlotte hungerford Hospital. She was a loving mother and grandmother. Born March 4, 1953 in Hartford CT to Walter and Sophie Latko. She spent her childhood growing up in Unionville , CT. She attended Farmington High School. She is the youngest of 11 children. Predeceased by 5 brothers and 1 sister and survived by 3 brothers and 1 sister. She later moved to Torrington Ct, where she worked for many years at Charlotte Hungerford Hospital. She loved her job and all her friends she made at work. She had the gift to gab and loved talking with anyone she could meet. Her greatest joy in life was spending time with her grandchildren and her beloved dog Zoey. She leaves behind two children, Melissa Scheerer and her husband Dan Scheerer of Torrington, CT. A son Marc Perbeck of Wilmington, NC and her grandchildren,Jason Scheerer,Danny Scheerer and Helena Waldron. She was predeceased by her husband Christopher Drumm.There will be a celebration of life at a later date.



