1/1
Antoinette Foster Dixon
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Antoinette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Antoinette Foster Dixon, affectionately known as "Ant", 68 (native of Hartford, CT), departed this earthly life on Friday, August 21, 2020. She was born May 4, 1952 to the late Ruth Gore Foster and Tessard B. McGregor. She leaves to mourn her passing, a sister; five nephews; two nieces; five great-nephews; five great-nieces; loving first cousins, as well as a host of great-great nieces and nephews, other cousins, family and friends. "Ant will be missed, but her spirit will live on through all of us." A Private Celebration of Her Life will take place on Friday, September 4, 2020 at 11:00AM at Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service (a division of Howard K. Hill Funeral Services) 94 Granby Street, Bloomfield, CT 06002. Family will welcome friends for a Walk-Thru Visitation from 10:00AM-11:00AM. To leave a message of comfort for the Dixon family, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant from Aug. 30 to Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service - Bloomfield
Send Flowers
SEP
4
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service - Bloomfield
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service - Bloomfield
94 Granby Street
Bloomfield, CT 06002
(860) 769-6841
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved