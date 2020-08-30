Antoinette Foster Dixon, affectionately known as "Ant", 68 (native of Hartford, CT), departed this earthly life on Friday, August 21, 2020. She was born May 4, 1952 to the late Ruth Gore Foster and Tessard B. McGregor. She leaves to mourn her passing, a sister; five nephews; two nieces; five great-nephews; five great-nieces; loving first cousins, as well as a host of great-great nieces and nephews, other cousins, family and friends. "Ant will be missed, but her spirit will live on through all of us." A Private Celebration of Her Life will take place on Friday, September 4, 2020 at 11:00AM at Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service (a division of Howard K. Hill Funeral Services) 94 Granby Street, Bloomfield, CT 06002. Family will welcome friends for a Walk-Thru Visitation from 10:00AM-11:00AM. To leave a message of comfort for the Dixon family, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com