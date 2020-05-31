Antoinette (Toni) Iadarola, 80, passed away peacefully in Connecticut on May 23, 2020 following a lengthy battle with cancer. Toni, as she was often called, was born in New York City on February 23, 1940 to Antonio Iadarola and Dora (Guerrera) Iadarola. The family moved to Shelton, Connecticut where Antoinette grew up. She graduated from Shelton High School and attended the University of St. Joseph in Connecticut, earning a bachelor's degree in history/political science and a master's degree and doctorate in European diplomatic history from Georgetown University. A Fulbright Scholar affiliated with Oxford University and the London School of Economics, Toni has done postdoctoral studies at Yale and Fordham Universities. She has held several academic positions: Chair of the History Department at the University of St. Joseph, Provost at Colby Sawyer College in New Hampshire, President at Cabrini University in Radnor Pennsylvania, and President of Lauralton Hall in Connecticut. Dr. Iadarola has done consulting work and been involved in community service activities in South Africa, Russia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, and Guyana. Her publications and presentations have been in areas of diplomatic history, women studies, and higher education. Antoinette is survived by her three sisters Nancy Aldo, Dolores Tema, and MaryAnn Iadarola; her sister-in-law Sally Iadarola; her brother-in-law Ron Tema; and her devoted caregiver Hilary Smith. She was a loving aunt and great aunt to many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her two sisters Elisa Lopilato and Michelina DeStefano and by her brother Angelo Iadarola. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, a private burial will be held at Riverside Cemetery in Shelton. The Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Rd. Shelton, has been entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences can be offered at www.riverviewfh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 31, 2020.