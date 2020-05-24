Antoinette L. (Thibeault) Barrett, 76, of Chaplin, formerly of South Windsor, beloved wife of the late Ronald J. Barrett, died peacefully on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Hartford Hospital. Born in Hartford, CT, on May 6, 1944, she was the daughter of the late Leonard and Wanda (Zesut) Thibeault. Antoinette grew up in Hartford before her family moved to Warehouse Point (East Windsor) where she attended East Windsor High School for two years before graduating from A.I. Prince Technical School as a licensed beautician. She married the love of her life, Ronald J. Barrett and together they lived in South Windsor. She worked for many years at their home print shop Planners Press, later retiring as the head clerk from The Department of Social services, North Central Regional office in Hartford, Ct. Antoinette was a member of the Prayer Shawl Committee at St. Thomas Aquinas Chapel and loved spending time with her grandkids, crafting and crocheting, and continued to enjoy hairdressing for her family. She leaves behind her beloved daughter Kelly Pothier and husband Patrick, of Chaplin; her sisters Lenora Thibeault of Enfield, and Carol Thibeault of Branford; her grandchildren whom she adored, Audrey-Anne Pothier and Ryan J. Pothier, both of Chaplin. She will also be remembered by her 10 nieces and nephews, 9 grand nieces and nephews, and 3 great grand nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sisters Sylvia Dahl and Vickiann Mary Thibeault. Funeral services will be private with burial at Center Cemetery in South Windsor. Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home in South Windsor has taken care of the arrangements. Please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com for online condolences. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to: https://connecticutchildrensfoundation.org/ https://stmarystthomascommunity.weshareonline.org/
Published in Hartford Courant on May 24, 2020.