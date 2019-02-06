Antoinette "Toni" L. Kondracki, 95, of East Hartford, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 2, 2019. Born in New Britain to the late Alexander and Monica (Stakawicz) Kondracki, she was raised in New Britain and lived on Faneuil Street in Windsor for over 44 years before recently settling in East Hartford. Toni was a longtime member of St. Cyril & St. Methodius Church in Hartford and recently a member of St. Augustine Church in Hartford. She retired after working 40 years at Pratt & Whitney in East Hartford. She enjoyed crocheting and spending time with family and friends, but the church was her life. She was a parochial school graduate and spent her days in prayer. Toni is survived by her caregivers (the D'Amore family) and many friends and relatives. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her dear twin sister Anne T. Kondracki and her four brothers, Alexander Jr., Edward, Chester and Victor Kondracki, and cousins Anna Kondracki Gale, Regina Kondracki Urban, Johnny, Joseph, and Anthony Kondracki. Family and friends may gather at the funeral home on Saturday, February 9, at 8:30 AM to follow in procession to church. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 AM at St. Augustine Church, 10 Campfield Ave., Hartford, followed by entombment in the mausoleum at Mount St. Benedict Cemetery. Her family will receive friends on Friday, February 8 from 4 PM to 7 PM at the Carmon Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave Windsor. In lieu of flowers, please have the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass offered in memory of Antoinette. For online condolences please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary