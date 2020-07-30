Antoinette M. "Toni" (Saccente) Passtn, 74, of Rocky Hill, died peacefully surrounded by her loving family, on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. For the past 55 years, she was the beloved wife of Nicholas I. Passtn. Born and raised in Hartford, she was the daughter of Fred and Phyllis (Mirabello) Saccente. Toni resided in the south end of Hartford for many years before moving to Newington, and most recently to Rocky Hill. She had been a longtime member of St. Augustine's Church, Hartford and was employed by H. C. Dwight School for many years. She loved music and had a great devotion to all animals, great and small, and was an avid fan of the Dallas Cowboys. A loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother, she leaves her son Peter John Passtn and his fiancée Sarah Elizabeth Kimes of Kansas City, MO; two daughters, Lisa Ann Callahan of Newington, and Karen Marie Passtn and her fiancé Jeffrey Mark Fleischer of Derby; grandchildren and great grandchildren, Cynthia Ziegler and husband Kevin, and Fred J. Callahan and wife Katie, all of Newington, Kristi Fleischer in Maine, Lexi Fleischer in RI, Kaitlin Tala of Kansas City, MO, and John Hurst and Brennan Callahan of Newington. She was pre-deceased by her son Nicholas; and her sons-in-law, Gerald Renino and Rip Callahan. We will miss her kind and selfless gentle ways, her playful sense of humor and her competitive spirit. Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Augustine's Church, 10 Campfield Ave., Hartford. Face coverings are Required. She will be laid to rest in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Hartford. Calling hours will be private. Please call the funeral home for additional information (860-666-0600). Memorial donations may be made to the CT Humane Society, 701 Russell Road, Newington, CT 06111. Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington is serving the family. To share a memory with the family, please visit us at www.duksa.net
