It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Antoinette "Toni" (DeLuca) Tenney, on June 7, 2020. She was born in Hartford, CT on July 6, 1937 to immigrant Italian parents, Donato and Rose (Amato) DeLuca. She met and married the love of her life Edward P. Tenney, Jr. and together began their 45 plus year journey of raising a family, first in Hartford, then Cromwell and finally settling in Wethersfield. Toni and Eddie were the centerpiece of a large extended family, hosting all holidays, birthdays and countless gatherings at their home. Toni's selfless nature, often putting others in front of herself, especially her grandchildren, was fostered by her mother Rose whom she mirrored as her hero and role model. She retired from the State Veterans Hospital in Rocky Hill where she formed many dear friendships. Her greatest treasure was her children and grandchildren. She is survived by her son Michael Tenney and his wife Christine of Glastonbury, her son, Daniel and his wife Isabel of Wethersfield, and her daughter Sandra Franklin and her husband Brett of West Hartford with whom she lived most recently and was her primary caregiver during her last days. She also is survived by brother and sister-in-laws, Alfred and Francis Tenney, Madeleine Prattson, and Teresa Hublitz. She leaves her grandchildren, Jordan, Samuel, Matthew, Derek, Kristina, Jayden, Mckenzie, Jack, and Max. She was predeceased by two grandchildren, Kyle and Nathan. She leaves behind many nieces and nephews whose presence she had in their lives can never be replaced. Wife, mother, daughter, sister, Grammy, Auntie, friend. She was our rock and will be deeply missed. In addition to her parents and husband, Toni was predeceased by her siblings Vincent, Nicholas, Daniel, and Agnes. We would like to give special thanks to all the hospice care givers who helped make her final days peaceful. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Alzheimer's Association Connecticut Chapter, 200 Executive Boulevard S #4B, Southington, CT 06489. Private services will be held at the family's convenience. Online condolences may be made at www.SheehanHilbornBreen.com
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 10, 2020.