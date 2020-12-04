Antoni Brzoska, 64, of New Britain, loving husband and father, passed away peacefully early Wednesday morning on December 2, 2020 at the Hospital of Central CT. Antoni was born on August 13, 1956 in Radzilow, Poland. He was the son of the late Antoni and Janina (Zebrowska) Brzoska and the youngest of seven siblings. Antoni arrived in the U.S. in November of 1978 and made his home in New Britain. He worked for Jacobs Vehicle Systems as a machine operator for 42 years. He was an incredibly strong, dedicated, and hard-working person. He enjoyed spending time at the beach with his family, which was his favorite place to be. He also enjoyed taking spontaneous family road trips. He was very clever and fixed everything around the house. He was a wonderful husband, father, brother, and friend. He will be missed so dearly. We love you Tatusiu. Antoni is survived by Halina (Naumnik), his loving wife of 31 years; his four children: Antoni Jr., David, Annette, and Megan; his brothers, Jozef Brzoska and wife Janina and Stanislaw Brzoska as well as many loving family members and friends. He was predeceased by his siblings: Kazimierz and Wladyslaw Brzoska and Irena Myslinska and Regina Beblowski. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, December 5 at 10:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, New Britain. Face coverings are mandatory. Social distancing and capacity limitations will be strictly observed. He will be laid to rest immediately following the Mass in Sacred Heart Cemetery. There are no calling hours. To share a message of sympathy with his family, visit www.duksa.net