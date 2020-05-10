Antonia (Abbruzzese) Marciano, 86, of Vernon, beloved wife of the late Vincenzo Marciano, passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side on Friday, May 8, 2020. Born on April 25, 1934 in Sassano, province of Salerno, Italy, she was the daughter of the late Antonio and Amelia (Marzaro) Abbruzzese. She was a talented seamstress who worked many years for the former Japanalia and H&L Dress Company. She greatly enjoyed gardening and belonged to St. Anthony's Woman's Club. Most of all, Antonia was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who devoted her life to her family. She will be forever missed by her four children, Maria Boccaccio and husband Enzo of Wethersfield, Nino Marciano and wife Marie of South Windsor, Anthony Marciano of Lebanon and Amelia Lopes and husband Fernando of Vernon, with whom she made her home; seven adored grandchildren, Sebastian, Lucia, Amanda, Antoinette, Jena, Vincenzo, Stephanie and three cherished great-grandchildren Julianna, Jax and Jace. She is also survived by two brothers, Michele Abbruzzese of Wethersfield and Jerry Abbruzzese and wife Mary of Vernon and her sister, Mable Infantino and husband Paul of Arizona, as well as many nieces, nephews and extended family members. Due to the current health crisis, funeral services and burial in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Hartford will be private. Memorial donations in Antonia's honor may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. The D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, Wethersfield is assisting the family. To share a memory of Antonia, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 10, 2020.