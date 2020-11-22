1/1
Antonie "Toni" Kozikowski
1926 - 2020
Antonie "Toni" (Jesse) Kozikowski, 94, of Bristol, passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. Born in Germany on June 22, 1926, Toni made Bristol her permanent home after moving to the United States from Freiburg in 1951. She worked for 35 years in the deli for Stop & Shop, where she enjoyed interacting with customers and utilizing her creative talents designing party platters. Besides dedicating her life to her family, she enjoyed holiday cooking, traveling with her husband, and tending to her flower and vegetable gardens. She was also an avid reader. Predeceased by her husband Edward W. Kozikowski, Toni leaves her son, James E. Kozikowski and his wife Maria of Wethersfield, daughter Rosemarie (Kozikowski) Garfi and her husband Frank and grandson Anthony of Tampa, FL, grandson Andrew Kozikowski of New Britain, and granddaughter Christine (Kozikowski) Hicks and her husband Ryan and great granddaughter Amelia of Rocky Hill. She also leaves a sister-in-law Inge Jesse, and several nieces and nephews in Germany. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 beginning at 10:30 a.m. at O'Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Forestville/Bristol until leaving for the Church of St. Matthew, 120 Church Ave., Forestville for a Mass of Christian Burial at 12:30 p.m. Committal service and interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, 522 Terryville Ave., Bristol. To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo, please visit Toni's tribute page at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 22, 2020.
