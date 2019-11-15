Home

Mulryan Funeral Home
725 Hebron Avenue
Glastonbury, CT 06033
(860) 652-4436
Calling hours
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Dunstan Church
1345 Manchester Rd
Glastonbury, CT
Antonietta D. Aguas Obituary
Antonietta D. Aguas, 91, of Glastonbury, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family. She was the widow of Gil Aguas. Born in the Philippines, she was the daughter of the late Candido P. and Emilia (Sandico) Dizon. Antonietta was a former West Hartford resident, moving to Glastonbury ten years ago. She worked as a School Teacher at the American School for the Deaf for many years. Surviving are her daughter and son-in-law Georgina and John Dulak of Glastonbury, her son and daughter-in-law Roland and Maria Aguas, also of Glastonbury, her sister Monica Nozawa of CA, her grandchildren John G. Dulak and his wife Kate, Michelle Deandrea and her husband Scott, Kerry Hukriede and her husband Kurt, Kimberly Kelly and her husband Duncan and Michael Aguas, her great grandson Joseph Dulak and several nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, November 18, 2019 at 11:00 am at St. Dunstan Church, 1345 Manchester Rd., Glastonbury. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Friends may call Monday morning from 9:30 am to 10:30 am at Mulryan Funeral Home, 725 Hebron Ave., Glastonbury. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202. For online condolences, please visit www.mulryanfh.com
Published in The Hartford Courant from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019
