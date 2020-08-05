1/1
Antonino C. "Nini" Valvo
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Antonino's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Antonino "Nini" C. Valvo, 86, of Wethersfield, beloved husband of Concetta "Tina" (Uccello) Valvo, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at his home. Born in Canicattini Bagni, province of Siracusa, Sicily on December 8, 1933, he was the son of the late Sebastiano and Concetta (Ficara) Valvo. Antonino worked as a furniture maker and carpenter for many years as a highly skilled craftsman with an unparalleled work ethic. Antonino also enjoyed working in his yard and vegetable garden. He especially loved good food and his wife's cooking. But most of all, he enjoyed the time spent with his family. A loving husband, father and grandfather, Antonino will be forever missed by his devoted wife of 60 years, Tina; two children, Sebastian Valvo and wife Magella of Bristol and Tina Marie Bartone and husband Erik of Glastonbury and his four adored grandchildren who brought him so much joy, Rebekah Valvo, Zachary Valvo, Matthew Bartone and Marissa Bartone. He is also survived by two brothers, Giuseppe Valvo, Sebastiano Valvo and wife Teresa, all of Italy, as well as many nieces, nephews and extended family members. Due to the Coronavirus, funeral services and burial will be private. The D'Esopo Funeral Chapel of Wethersfield has been entrusted with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations in Antonino's memory may be made to American Diabetes Foundation, 2080 Silas Deane Hwy, Rocky Hill, CT. 06067. To share a memory of Antonino, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
D'Esopo Funeral Chapel
277 Folly Brook Boulevard
Wethersfield, CT 06109
8605636117
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 5, 2020
Our deepest condolences on your loss. The D’Esopo Family.
D'Esopo Funeral Chapel
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved