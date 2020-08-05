Antonino "Nini" C. Valvo, 86, of Wethersfield, beloved husband of Concetta "Tina" (Uccello) Valvo, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at his home. Born in Canicattini Bagni, province of Siracusa, Sicily on December 8, 1933, he was the son of the late Sebastiano and Concetta (Ficara) Valvo. Antonino worked as a furniture maker and carpenter for many years as a highly skilled craftsman with an unparalleled work ethic. Antonino also enjoyed working in his yard and vegetable garden. He especially loved good food and his wife's cooking. But most of all, he enjoyed the time spent with his family. A loving husband, father and grandfather, Antonino will be forever missed by his devoted wife of 60 years, Tina; two children, Sebastian Valvo and wife Magella of Bristol and Tina Marie Bartone and husband Erik of Glastonbury and his four adored grandchildren who brought him so much joy, Rebekah Valvo, Zachary Valvo, Matthew Bartone and Marissa Bartone. He is also survived by two brothers, Giuseppe Valvo, Sebastiano Valvo and wife Teresa, all of Italy, as well as many nieces, nephews and extended family members. Due to the Coronavirus, funeral services and burial will be private. The D'Esopo Funeral Chapel of Wethersfield has been entrusted with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations in Antonino's memory may be made to American Diabetes Foundation, 2080 Silas Deane Hwy, Rocky Hill, CT. 06067. To share a memory of Antonino, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com
