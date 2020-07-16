Antonio Capasso, 86, of South Glastonbury, formerly of Wethersfield, beloved husband of the late Rosa (Maruca) Capasso passed away peacefully on July 14, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Antonio was born in Calabria, Italy and was the son of the late Giuseppe and Maria (Esposito) Capasso. Antonio worked as a mason all of his life. He was a member of the Italian American Stars of Hartford where he passed the time in the company of his many friends. He was also a huge fan of AC Milan Soccer and he loved watching his Boston Red Sox's, he also enjoyed an occasional casino trip. What he enjoyed most were the moments spent with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, they meant the world to him. Antonio was a devoted husband, father and grandfather, he will be greatly missed by his sons, Pino "Joe" Capasso and his wife Tina of South Glastonbury, Frank Capasso and his wife Linda of Wethersfield and his daughter, Maria Cusano and her husband Rob of Avon. He also leaves his grandchildren, Tony Capasso and his wife Fiorella, Stephanie Golino and her husband John Paul, Jessica Stanley and her husband Danny, Anthony Cusano and his wife Brielle, Joey Cusano, Alexia Cusano, Alec Capasso and Marco Capasso along with his cherished great-grandchildren, Sophia, Leo, Callie and Fiona. He leaves his brothers Angelo and his wife Nancy, Salvatore and his wife Diane, Ottavio and his wife Patricia, Mario and his wife Lucy, sisters, Antonia, Yolanda, Ida Torchia and her husband Luigi along with his sister-in-law Natalina. In addition to his wife and his parents, Antonio was predeceased by his brother Francesco Capasso, sister Rosa Fragale and her husband Antonio and his brother-in-law Salvatore DeSensi. Due to the COVID 19 pandemic, the viewing, funeral mass and burial will be private. The D'Esopo Funeral Chapel has been entrusted with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Antonio's memory may be made to the American Cancer Society
, 111 Founders Plaza 2nd floor, East Hartford, CT 06108. For online expressions of sympathy to the family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com
.