Antonio Evangelista, 91, of Rocky Hill, beloved husband for 65 years of Maria (Tucci) Evangelista, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 11, 2020. Born in Toro, province of Campobasso, Italy, he was the son of the late Angelo and Antonietta (Tucci) Evangelista. Antonio was a talented women's clothing designer and pattern maker. He worked for Manchester Modes for 30 years before starting his own successful business, Lombardi, Inc, manufacturing women's sportswear in Wethersfield. An avid golfer, he was a longtime member of Indian Hill Country Club in Newington, where he once shot a hole-in-one. He was also a member of the Italian Political Independent Club where he spent many enjoyable afternoons playing cards. More than anything, he was a loving husband, father and grandfather who will be forever missed by his devoted wife Maria; two children, Anthony Evangelista and wife Sandra of Milford and Angela Taylor and husband John of Rocky Hill and his three adored grandchildren, Michael Evangelista and wife Mary of Aurora, CO, Joseph Evangelista and fiancée Lacey Pflibsen of Phoenix, AZ and Lara Marcantonio and husband Jeremy of Wakefield, RI. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews and extended family members. He was predeceased by his brother, Salvatore Evangelista and his sister, Giovannina Evangelista. Due to the current health crisis, services and burial in Rose Hill Memorial Park, Rocky Hill will be private. The D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, Wethersfield is assisting the family with arrangements. To share a memory of Antonio, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 15, 2020
