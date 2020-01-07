Home

Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home - Wethersfield
34 Beaver Road
Wethersfield, CT 06109-2201
(860) 563-9999
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Fatima Church
50 Fatima Square
Hartford, CT
Antonio L. Cardoso, 77, of Rocky Hill, passed away after a long illness, leaving behind his loving wife Maria, his loving daughters Isabel Cristina, Maria João, his sons-in-law, Robert Lee and Brian, a brother-in-law, Pessoa and his wife Maria, his sister-in-law Emilia, many nieces and nephews and his family and friends. He was born in Girabolhos, Portugal, leaving his family, Brother, Jose, four sisters, Ascencão, Renate, Teresa, and Alcina, nieces and nephews, family and friends. He loved gardening, playing cards and loved soccer, watching all his soccer matches. He also was a long-standing member of the Portuguese Club in Hartford and the Our Lady of Fatima Church. Friends may call on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 from 8:00 am to 10:00 AM at the Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home, 34 Beaver Road, Wethersfield. A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating Antonio's life will be held on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at 11:00am in Our Lady of Fatima Church, 50 Fatima Square, Hartford. Burial will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Vitas Healthcare, 628 Hebron Avenue, Suite 300, Glastonbury, CT 06033. To extend condolences, or for further information, please visit Farleysullivan.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 7, 2020
