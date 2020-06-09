Antonio L. Freitas 78, of Wethersfield CT, formally of Portsmouth RI, beloved husband for 54 years of Delta Maria Freitas (Figueiredo), passed away on Sunday June 7, 2020. Born in Santa Maria, Azores, Portugal on August 26 1941, he was the son of the late Antonio DeFreitas and Maria Sousa Leandres DeFreitas. In April 1969 Antonio came to this country with his wife and daughter for a better life for his family. They settled in Hartford, CT. He worked hard and was very proud to have become and American. He was also very proud of his Portuguese heritage and traditions. In May of 1977 he started the first "Festa do Espirto Santo" Feast of the Holy Ghost in his garage. In July of that year the first official feast was held at Our Lady of Fatima Church on Babcock Street and has continued every year for over 40 years. He was the President and Founder of the Holy Ghost Portuguese Society in East Hartford CT. He was the President for the fund raising committee for the new construction of the Our Lady of Fatima Church, he also raised money for the garages and pavilion at the church. Antonio was a man of faith and grew great strength through prayer and the faith he had in God and the Holy Spirit. Antonio had a great sense of humor he was always made people laugh with his jokes and he liked to tell stories about his childhood in Santa Maria. He worked for Copaco, Whitney Chain and HP Hood where he retired in 2003. One of Antonio's dreams in life was to own a house at the beach. In 1996 his dream came true he bought his retirement home in Portsmouth RI. In 2003, he moved to Portsmouth, RI with his wife to live their retirement years together. Antonio always enjoyed having his family and friend visits, his door was always open to everyone, and there was always plenty of food and drink. Antonio lived there until September 2016, at which he came back to live with his daughter and son-in-law. Antonio was a loving husband, father and grandfather, he will be missed by his devoted wife Delta; his devoted daughter, Eva Nascimento and her husband Joe of Wethersfield, his grandchildren Kayla Nascimento, Matthew Nascimento and Emalie Freitas. He is survived by 8 siblings and their spouses, Jose (Fatima), John (Laudalina) of Newington, Ines Mercier (Maurice) of East Hartford, David (Maria "Suzy") of Cromwell, Joe (Mary Lu) and Denis of Plainville, Celeste Soares of Florida, Aida of Glastonbury, brother in-law Antonio Braga and a sister in-law Maria Machado of Wethersfield and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sons Nelson and Steven Freitas and sister Maria Braga. A very special thanks to the nurses and staff of Maple View Health & Rehabilitation Center of Rocky Hill for the loving care and dedication that they gave Antonio. Donations in Memory of Antonio can be made to Our Lady of Fatima Church, 50 Fatima Sq, Hartford, CT 06106. Due to Corona Virus restrictions, all funeral services will be celebrated privately and are under the direction of Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial. To share a memory or words of comfort with his family, please visit us online at www.duksa.net.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 9, 2020.