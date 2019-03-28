Resources More Obituaries for Antonio D'Ambrosio Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Antonio M. "Tony" D'Ambrosio

Obituary Condolences Flowers "A Life Well Lived"Son, brother, husband, father, teacher, coach, mentor, friend"The world has lost a good soul today and heaven has just become richer"Antonio "Tony" Michael D'Ambrosio, 85, of Storrs, Mansfield passed away on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at home, after a long battle with prostate cancer. He was predeceased by his wife of 42 years Judith Lee (Hibbard). He was born in Keene, NH on November 29, 1933 the son of Italian immigrants and the eighth child of Antonio D'Ambrosio and Maria (D'Intino). He graduated from Keene High School in 1952. He was married on March 2, 1957 at Saint Bernard Church in Keene. He received his undergraduate degree from Keene State College in 1960 and his master's in education in 1962. After teaching in Vermont for two years, Tony and Judy moved to Wethersfield and he began his 33 year teaching career at Rocky Hill High School where he taught history and coached the golf team. They moved to Coventry in 1965 where he raised his family. He taught graduate courses at Wesleyan University in the late 60's and early 1970's. He believed in giving back to the local community and was a long time member of the Elks Club, Lions Club, Coventry Beautification Committee, Little League Baseball, Golf Coach and Tennis Coach. He was a member of St. Mary's Church (Coventry) and St. Thomas Aquinas (Storrs).Besides his parents Antonio and Maria he was predeceased by his wife Judith, his brothers Pasquale and Michael D'Ambrosio, his sister Mary, his sister Doris (Jaquith) and her husband Myron, his sister Ann (Mason) and her husband Jess, his sister Josephine (D'Ambrosio) and her husband Joseph, and many relatives and close friends.He is survived by his daughter Lee Ann (Sklar), son Christian D'Ambrosio and his wife Gina, grandsons Cooper and Carson D'Ambrosio, granddaughter Sarah Sklar, brother Pat D'Ambrosio and his wife Hansine (Whippie), his good friend Genevieve McGann, her daughter Kimberly McGann and husband David Buisch, and her son Mark McGann, as well as many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.As a teacher, coach and mentor, he figured out what style worked for you, how to reach each person, how and when to approach them and always had some quiet advice for his students, athletes and fellow teachers. His usual approach was to wait until the moment you were alone, pull you aside when a teaching moment would present itself and tell you his thoughts, "did you ever think of this, what were you thinking when you did that or how about trying it this way".He was a dedicated sports fan of the UCONN athletic teams, Boston Red Sox, Celtics and Bruins, New York Giants Football, Eastern Connecticut State University Soccer Teams, Central Connecticut State University Men's Soccer and Hartford Whalers! He was an avid outdoorsman enjoying golf, tennis, hiking, cross country skiing, gardening, "bird watching" and the occasional fishing. He loved Cape Cod and had many fond memories of family summer vacations camping at Nickerson State Park, renting a cottage in Brewster or Eastham, attending summer league baseball games, digging for oysters and clams, walking the beach or just grilling.We would like to thank the people at Beacon Hospice and Stay at Home Care LLC for their compassionate care.Please join us for a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 11 AM at St. Mary's Church, 1600 Main Street (Rt. 31) Coventry, CT. There will be no wake or calling hours. Burial will be private.In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Elks Lodge, the Mass Audubon, or the Appalachian Mountain Club. For online condolences please visit: www.pietrasfuneralhome.com Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries