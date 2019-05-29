Antonio "Tony" Modugno, 94, of East Hartford, loving husband of 69 years of Antoinette (Pascarelli) Modugno, passed on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at his home. Born in Hartford on November 27, 1924, a son of the late Giuseppe and Angelina Modugno, he had resided in East Hartford for most of his life. Antonio proudly served in the U.S. Army during World War II and was a Co-Owner of J. Modugno and Sons Woodworking in South Windsor until he and his brothers retired in 1989. A devout Catholic, he was a long-time communicant and former usher at St. Rose Church, East Hartford where he was also a member of the Men's Club. Antonio was a former member of the East Hartford Sportsmen's Club and was a talented cook who was known, especially by his family, for his famous spaghetti sauce and pasta meals.Along with his beloved wife, Antonio is survived by two daughters, AnnaMarie LaMontagne and her husband, Robert, of West Chester, PA, and Angela Rhodes and her husband, Charles "Chic" Jr., of Windsor; two sons, Joseph Modugno of East Hartford and Antonio Modugno, Jr. of South Windsor; a brother, Nicola "Nick" Modugno and his wife, Barbara, of South Windsor; four cherished grandchildren, Ken LaMontagne of West Chester, PA, Paul Valintakonis and his wife, Jamie, of Enfield, Michelle LaMontagne of Bala Cynwyd, PA, and Billie Bourque and her husband, Morgan, of Windsor; five adored great-grandchildren, Andrew, Nicholas, Jason, Devon, and Paige; several nieces, nephews, and dear friends. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Michael Modugno of South Windsor; and a sister, Rose Caginello of Manchester.Funeral service will be Thursday (May 30th) at 11 am at the D'ESOPO-East Hartford Memorial Chapel, 30 Carter Street, East Hartford. Burial with military honors will follow at Hillside Cemetery, (Section E), East Hartford. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home chapel on Thursday morning from 10–11 am. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Antonio's name may be made to the , 5 Brookside Drive, Wallingford, CT 06492 or to a favorite . For on-line expressions of sympathy to the family please visit www.desopoeh.com.





Published in The Hartford Courant on May 29, 2019