Antonio Muscedere. 85, of Rocky Hill, beloved husband of Clara (Gibowski) Muscedere, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 24, 2020 surrounded by his loved ones. Born on October 9, 1934, in Frosinone, Italy he was the son of the late Luigi and Giuseppa (Ferrera) Muscedere. He is survived by his son, Louis (Jean) Muscedere of Naples, FL, and daughter, Vera (Nelson) Azinheira of Rocky Hill, his beloved 5 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. He also leaves a sister, Liberata Ricci of Rocky Hill, and a brother, Mario Muscedere of Canada and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Antonio was predeceased by his brother Pasquale Muscedere of Canada. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, September 28th at 11:30 a.m. at St. Josephine Bakhita Parish at Saint James Church, 767 Elm Street, Rocky Hill, everyone is asked to meet at the church. Entombment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, New Britian. For online expressions of sympathy to the family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com
.