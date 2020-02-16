Home

Newington Memorial Funeral Home
20 Bonair Avenue
Newington, CT 06111
860-666-0600
Calling hours
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
11:30 AM
Antonio N. Luiz


1941 - 2020
Antonio "Tony" Nunes Luiz died at his home on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 in Newington, Connecticut at the age of 78. Antonio is survived by loving and devoted wife of 51 years, Carol (Kisiel) Luiz of Newington; his four children, Elizabeth McKeown and her husband Timothy of Avon, Melinda Williams of Newington, Jonathan Luiz and his wife Kristin of Wilton, and Victoria Waimon and her husband, Jared of Cromwell; and his eight grandchildren whom he adored, Aidan and Caroline McKeown, Dylan and Brody Williams, Wesley and Isaac Waimon, and Madeline and Andrew Luiz. He is preceded in death by his parents, Manuel and Bemvinda (Nunes) Luiz and by a brother, Carlos Luiz. Tony was born on August 10, 1941 in Acores, Portugal to Manuel and Bemvinda Luiz. He honorably served his country in the U.S. Navy. He was an entrepreneur with great vision. He saw an empty storefront on Park Street and he became the owner of the White Swan Café in Hartford. Once his stint in the bar business ended, Tony embarked on his next act, which was to create a thriving concrete flooring business. Capitol Concrete installed concrete flooring on many commercial buildings in Connecticut, including City Place 2, the Hartford Steam Boiler building, and One State Street in Hartford, along with the UConn Law School Library and the Westfarms Mall expansion. Tony will forever be remembered for his generosity to his family, friends, Godchildren, and compadres and for his open door and full table. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Tuesday, February 18th, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington followed by a service at the funeral home at 11:30 a.m. He will be laid to rest in Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield. Memorial donations may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 200 Vesey Street, 28th Floor, New York, NY 10281. To share a memory, please visit us at www.duksa.net.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 16, 2020
