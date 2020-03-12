Hartford Courant Obituaries
Sheehan-Hilborn-Breen Funeral Home
1084 New Britain Avenue
West Hartford, CT 06110
(860) 561-3800
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sheehan-Hilborn-Breen Funeral Home
1084 New Britain Avenue
West Hartford, CT 06110
Funeral
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
9:00 AM
Sheehan-Hilborn-Breen Funeral Home
1084 New Britain Avenue
West Hartford, CT 06110
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Thomas the Apostle Church
872 Farmington Avenue
West Hartford, CT
Antonio Romanelli


1929 - 2020
Antonio Romanelli Obituary
Antonio Romanelli, 91, of West Hartford, beloved husband of 69 years to Letizia Romanelli, passed away peacefully after a short illness on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Born in San Lorenzo Maggiore, Benevento, Italy on January 24, 1929, he was the son of the late Domenico and Carmela (Mucciacciaro) Romanelli. Antonio enjoyed making his homemade wine, gardening, pruning the bushes and especially making his daily trips to work with his son Dominick at Valtone Cleaners. Antonio loved spending time with his family, especially playing cards at every holiday and family functions. He also loved playing the harmonica and singing karaoke all while having a shot of Cognac at the bar. A loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, he will be dearly missed by his son, Dominick Romanelli and wife Maria of West Hartford, his daughter, Carmelina Tamburro and husband Giuseppe of Hartford; his five grandchildren, Anna Maria (Sal), Sonia, Anthony (Aylin), Silia (Almir), Luciana (Adam). Finally, he was blessed with five great-grandchildren; Ariana, Emilia, Ava, Theodore and Jason. He was predeceased by his sister, Margarita, brother-in-law Francesco and brother Rocco. In addition, he leaves many nieces, nephews and extended family and friends whom he loved. Funeral procession will be Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. at the Sheehan-Hilborn-Breen Funeral Home, 1084 New Britain Avenue, West Hartford followed by a mass of Christian Burial at 10:00a.m., at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 872 Farmington Avenue, West Hartford. Entombment will be at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Hartford. Family and friends may call on Friday, March 13, 2020 from 4-7p.m. at the funeral home. Donations in Antonio's memory may be made to , 3 International Drive #200, Rye Brook, NY 10573 or Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To share a memory of Antonio with his family, please visit www.SheehanHilbornBreen.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 12, 2020
