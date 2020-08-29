1/1
Antonio Romanelli
1921 - 2020
Antonio Romanelli, of Newington, CT passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020 of natural causes. He was born in Pontelandolfo Italy on November 17, 1921. He is survived by his loving wife, Antoinette Romanelli of Newington and beloved son, Nick Romanelli of Burlington, CT and his late daughter Lucy Rizzo of Rocky Hill. Survived by other close family, Amedeo and Mary Perugini, brother-in-law and sister-in-law, nephews Joseph and Jack Perugini, all of Newington CT. He also leaves behind a granddaughter Bianca Rizzo. Antonio was a World war II veteran and fought for the Italian Army in Italy and immigrated to the United States in 1956 and became a United States citizen. He was laid to rest on Thursday, August 20, 2020 through Rose Hill Funeral Home and Cemetery in Rocky Hill, CT. Mr. Romanelli retired from the Metropolitan District Commission and lived a long and fruitful life. He loved and adored his family above all else. Rest in Peace Pop, you will be loved everyday till eternity. God Bless.

Published in Hartford Courant from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Rose Hill Funeral Homes Inc.
580 Elm Street
Rocky Hill, CT 06067
(860) 529-3381
August 29, 2020
With deepest sympathy during this time of difficulty.
Rose Hill Funeral Homes Inc.
