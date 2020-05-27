Antonino "Tony" Sorrentino, 93, of Wethersfield, beloved husband for nearly 65 years of Erminia (Forte) Sorrentino, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Monday, May 25, 2020. Born in Floridia, Sicily on February 22, 1927, he was the son of the late Giuseppe and Concetta (Aliano) Sorrentino. As a young adult, Tony moved to the United States. Antonino was an expert gardener and landscaper who was the personal groundskeeper for a prominent Hartford family for many years. He later went to work for Pratt & Whitney, where he spent the rest of his working years. Antonino, also known as "Nini" by his family and Italian friends, loved to garden and make wine, and especially loved fishing at the Connecticut shore. He was always smiling and laughing, and always had a story to tell. However, most important to him was his family. Nothing gave him more pleasure than filling the dining room table at every holiday with as many family members as possible. And, of course, that meant extending the dining room table with multiple folding tables as the family grew, with Nonno always seated at the head of the table. Antonino will be truly missed by his loving wife Erminia and their three children, Joe Sorrentino and his wife Mary of Manchester, Sebby Sorrentino and his wife Lynn of Rocky Hill, and Tina Capossela of Newington. His pride and joy were his grandchildren, Danny, Michelle, Michael, Joseph, Gabriella, Adam and Andrew, and his great grandson Tyler. He is also survived by sister-in-laws Lidia Bellassai of Wethersfield and Nuccia Valenti of Palermo, Italy. Sadly, he was predeceased by his grandsons Michael and Andrew, and brothers-in-law Giovanni Bellassai and Gaetano Valenti. The family would like to thank Kristine Kulmacz for the care and compassion she gave to Tony over the past 9 months, and to Erica and Jeremy from Vitas Hospice Care for helping to make these final days more comfortable and peaceful for Tony and his family. Entombment at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Hartford, will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Antonino's memory to Andrew's Ohana Foundation – a 501(c)(3) public charity created to support children in treatment at Connecticut Children's Medical Center. Donations can be sent to 200 Silo Drive, Rocky Hill, CT 06067. The D'Esopo Funeral Chapel of Wethersfield has been entrusted with the arrangements. For online expressions of sympathy to the family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 27, 2020.