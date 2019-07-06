Home

POWERED BY

Services
Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels
61 South Road
Enfield, CT 06082
(860) 749-2244
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels
61 South Road
Enfield, CT 06082
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Apollonia Timar
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Apollonia Timar

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Apollonia Timar Obituary
Apollonia Timar, 93, of East Hartford, widow of Joseph Timar (2004), entered into eternal peace, Monday July 1, 2019 at Riverside Health and Rehab in East Hartford. Born and raised in Pinnye, Hungary, she was the daughter of the late Jozsef and Ilona (Farkas) Sebestyen. She and her husband moved to CT in 1962, first living in Hartford, and later moving to East Hartford where they resided since 1968. She was retired from Pratt & Whitney after 20 years of employment. In her free time she enjoyed gardening and baking. She is survived by her son, Joseph Timar Jr. and his wife Mary of El Cerrito, CA, a brother, Louis Sebestyen of Montreal, and three grandchildren, Rory, Brian, and Mary Kate Timar. She also leaves extended family in Hungary. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Rd., Enfield. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Glastonbury. In lieu of flowers and in Apollonia's memory, donations may be made to the American Heart Assn, PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005. To leave online condolences visit www.Leetestevens.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on July 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now