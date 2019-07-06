Apollonia Timar, 93, of East Hartford, widow of Joseph Timar (2004), entered into eternal peace, Monday July 1, 2019 at Riverside Health and Rehab in East Hartford. Born and raised in Pinnye, Hungary, she was the daughter of the late Jozsef and Ilona (Farkas) Sebestyen. She and her husband moved to CT in 1962, first living in Hartford, and later moving to East Hartford where they resided since 1968. She was retired from Pratt & Whitney after 20 years of employment. In her free time she enjoyed gardening and baking. She is survived by her son, Joseph Timar Jr. and his wife Mary of El Cerrito, CA, a brother, Louis Sebestyen of Montreal, and three grandchildren, Rory, Brian, and Mary Kate Timar. She also leaves extended family in Hungary. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Rd., Enfield. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Glastonbury. In lieu of flowers and in Apollonia's memory, donations may be made to the American Heart Assn, PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005. To leave online condolences visit www.Leetestevens.com Published in The Hartford Courant on July 6, 2019