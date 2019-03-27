April (Christensen) Tracy, 64, of Talcottville, formerly of Glastonbury, beloved daughter, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019 with her family at her side. She was born on April 27, 1954 in Rockville daughter of Beverly (Hatt) Christensen of Rockville and the late Christian Christensen. April was raised in Rockville, attended local schools and was a graduate of Rockville High School, Class 1972. She then attended Manchester Community College. Prior to leaving work due to her illness, April was employed as a Wealth Strategy Associate for U.B.S. She enjoyed oil painting and was an avid gardener. In addition to her mother she is survived by her three children; Kristyn DelloIacono and her husband Dean of Moodus, Ryan Tracy and Christine Lindlau of Coventry, and Heidi Oneglia and her husband Brad of West Hartford, her seven cherished grandchildren and one great-grand-daughter; Tori (Nason) McCabe and her husband Josh and their daughter Savannah, Kayla DelloIacono, Brianna DelloIacono and Ashley DelloIacono, Aiden Tracy, Quinn Oneglia and Ellis Oneglia. April also leaves her six siblings; Sheryl Champagne and her husband Roy, Dawn Thibodeau and her husband Dan, Christal Pease, Doug Christensen, Tim Christensen and his wife Cheryl and Janice Niemczyk, numerous nieces, nephews and their families and many wonderful friends. Family and friends are welcome to attend a time of visitation at Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home, 400 Main St. in Manchester on Friday, March 29, 2019 from 5-8 pm. Funeral services will be celebrated on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 10:30 am at the funeral home followed by burial in Mt. Hope Cemetery, Talcottville. Memorial contributions may be made to the Connecticut, 74 Batterson Park Road, Farmington, CT. 06032. To leave an online condolence please visit www.holmeswatkins.com Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary