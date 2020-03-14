Home

Services
Della Vecchia Funeral Home
211 North Main Street
Southington, CT 06489
860-628-2293
Calling hours
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
9:00 AM
Della Vecchia Funeral Home
211 North Main Street
Southington, CT 06489
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
10:00 AM
Della Vecchia Funeral Home
211 North Main Street
Southington, CT 06489
View Map

Arbar Berisha

Arbar Berisha Obituary
Arbar Berisha, infant son of Bekim and Liridona (Noci) Berisha of Southington, died on Friday, March 13, 2020 at Waterbury Hospital. In addition to his parents he leaves a brother, Agim Berisha and a sister, Emma Berisha both at home; his paternal grandparents, Mark and Monika Berisha of Southington and maternal grandparents, Martin and Lutfia Noci of Kosovo; three Uncles, Besnik and Burim Berisha both of Southington, Grandit Noci of Switzerland and an Aunt, Genfiana Noci of Switzerland. A Funeral Service for Arbar will be held on Monday, March 16th at 10 a.m. at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St, Southington. Burial will follow at St. Thomas Cemetery. Calling hours will be prior to the service starting at 9 a.m. For online condolences and directions please visit, www.dellavecchiafh.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 14, 2020
