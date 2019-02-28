On February 27th, 2019, Ardath (Govan) Cook passed away peacefully at UConn Health in Farmington. Born on August 16, 1921, she was the daughter of the late Bertram William Govan and Edna Ruth Dixon. Ardath was a 1939 graduate of Hartford Public High School and worked for The Traveler's Insurance Company upon graduation. She often spoke of her roller skating days at the Hartford Skating Palace. She was very supportive of the men and women serving in the US Navy; an interest she continued her whole life. After caring for her two children at home when they were young, she went back to work for AC Petersen's where she worked for over 12 years. Ardie prioritized her family, friends, and faith. She loved to entertain and take care of others; her sense of community was strong. For many years she cooked meals for the Newington Volunteer Fire Department, Company 3. Ardie was kind, generous, caring, determined, and extremely independent. She is survived by her son Dr. Francis W. Cook III and his wife Donna of Moretown, VT, 3 grandchildren; Kevin Cook and his wife Kristin of Williston, VT, Timothy Cook and his wife Sarah of Buffalo, NY, and Gregory Cook and his wife Jessica of Duxbury, VT, 4 great grandchildren; Owen Ben, Marc, and Eleanor Cook and many nieces and nephews. Ardath was predeceased by a son Marc Cook in 1980 and husband, Francis in 2016. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Saturday, March 2nd, from 9:30 to 10:30 at the Newington Memorial, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Church, Newington. Rites of Committal will follow the Mass at West Meadow Cemetery Chapel. Memorial donations may be made to Holy Apostles Parish, Attn: Memorial Donations, 655 East St., New Britain, CT 06051. To share a memory with the Cook family, please visit us online at www.duksa.net. Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary