Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newington Memorial Funeral Home
20 Bonair Avenue
Newington, CT 06111
860-666-0600
Resources
More Obituaries for Ardath Cook
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ardath G. Cook

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ardath G. Cook Obituary
On February 27th, 2019, Ardath (Govan) Cook passed away peacefully at UConn Health in Farmington. Born on August 16, 1921, she was the daughter of the late Bertram William Govan and Edna Ruth Dixon. Ardath was a 1939 graduate of Hartford Public High School and worked for The Traveler's Insurance Company upon graduation. She often spoke of her roller skating days at the Hartford Skating Palace. She was very supportive of the men and women serving in the US Navy; an interest she continued her whole life. After caring for her two children at home when they were young, she went back to work for AC Petersen's where she worked for over 12 years. Ardie prioritized her family, friends, and faith. She loved to entertain and take care of others; her sense of community was strong. For many years she cooked meals for the Newington Volunteer Fire Department, Company 3. Ardie was kind, generous, caring, determined, and extremely independent. She is survived by her son Dr. Francis W. Cook III and his wife Donna of Moretown, VT, 3 grandchildren; Kevin Cook and his wife Kristin of Williston, VT, Timothy Cook and his wife Sarah of Buffalo, NY, and Gregory Cook and his wife Jessica of Duxbury, VT, 4 great grandchildren; Owen Ben, Marc, and Eleanor Cook and many nieces and nephews. Ardath was predeceased by a son Marc Cook in 1980 and husband, Francis in 2016. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Saturday, March 2nd, from 9:30 to 10:30 at the Newington Memorial, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Church, Newington. Rites of Committal will follow the Mass at West Meadow Cemetery Chapel. Memorial donations may be made to Holy Apostles Parish, Attn: Memorial Donations, 655 East St., New Britain, CT 06051. To share a memory with the Cook family, please visit us online at www.duksa.net.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newington Memorial Funeral Home
Download Now