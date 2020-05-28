Ardell Sorrell Williams
1939 - 2020
Ardell Sorrell Williams, 80, of East Hartford, departed this life on Sunday (May 17, 2020). She was born November 28, 1939 in Warsaw, VA to the late James Andrew Sorrell and Clara Sorrell. A Drive-Thru Visitation will take place on Monday, June 1, 2020 from 10:00AM-11:00AM at Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service, 94 Granby Street, Bloomfield, CT 06002; followed by an Outdoor Service. Interment will be at CT State Veterans Cemetery in Middletown, CT. To leave a message of comfort for the Williams family and view the full obituary, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com

Published in Hartford Courant on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
1
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service - Bloomfield
Funeral services provided by
Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service - Bloomfield
94 Granby Street
Bloomfield, CT 06002
(860) 769-6841
