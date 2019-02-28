Home

Taylor & Modeen Funeral Home
136 South Main Street
West Hartford, CT 06107
860-521-4400
Arden M. Giligian, 103, of Hartford, died Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Hartford Hospital. Born in Hartford, Arden was the daughter of the late John and Anna (Veznaian) Giligian. She was a member of the U.S. Naval Reserves in the late 1940's and was retired from the Travelers Insurance Company, where she worked as an executive secretary. Arden was a longtime West Hartford resident and member of St. George Armenian Apostolic Church and Christ Church Cathedral. She was predeceased by her two sisters, Amy in 2017 and Ann in 2011. She is survived by several cousins in Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, March 4, 2019 at the Taylor & Modeen Funeral Home, 136 South Main Street, West Hartford. Burial will be private at Zion Hill Cemetery in Hartford. Memorial contributions may be made to St. George Armenian Apostolic Church, 22 White Street, Hartford, CT 06114. For directions and online condolences, please visit www.taylorandmodeen.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 28, 2019
