1930 - 2019 Ardene Janice Butterfield passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 13th in Avon, CT, just two weeks shy of her 89th birthday. A born, bred and very proud Rhode Islander, Ardene grew up in Cranston and attended Cranston High School. As the daughter of Armenian immigrants, she was the first female in her family to attend university, graduating from Pembroke College (now Brown University) in 1952 with a degree in psychology. Ardene was married to Charles Butterfield, Jr., a prominent Warwick lawyer for 17 years. Her greatest joy was raising her four children. After her children were grown, Ardene enjoyed a rich, full 37 years living at Royal Crest Estates in Warwick. There, she pursued her passions, from mastering bridge and sudoku to watching her beloved Red Sox baseball team. Never one to wallow in boredom, she chose to stimulate her mind with good books, current events, her daily Jeopardy fix, and following the exploits of her children and eight grandchildren. Her last two years were spent in Avon, CT so she could be closer to her eldest daughter and son-in-law. Ardene will be missed dearly by her family: Lisa Butterfield and Daniel Correia of Simsbury, CT; Lori Butterfield and Duane Empey of Chevy Chase, MD; Steven Butterfield and Lisa Langhoff of Lafayette, CA; and Bruce Butterfield of Fort Worth, TX. Her grandchildren include Alex Correia, Jillian Correia, Elle Butterfield-Empey, Charlie Butterfield, Bridget Butterfield, Charlotte Butterfield, Allison Butterfield and Andrew Butterfield. Our family wishes to extend our deepest gratitude to the wonderful, caring team at Avon Health Center. There will be a private memorial service for immediate family and no calling hours. Please visit Ardene's "Book of Memories" at www.vincentfuneralhome.com for online tributes. Published in The Hartford Courant on July 17, 2019