Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
860-688-2200
Service
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
7:00 PM
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
Viewing
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Victory Cathedral
185 Bellevue Street
Hartford, CT
Funeral
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Victory Cathedral
185 Bellevue Street
Hartford, CT
Arie Walker Obituary
Arie Walker of Bloomfield entered into eternal life on Wednesday, September 4, 2019. She was survived by four daughters; Willie Ruth Johnson, Opal Johnson (Ernest), Hazel Walker-Frankson all of Hartford County and Ida Mae Walker (Joseph) of SC.; Adopted children Betty Brown and Robert Greer; five grandchildren, fourteen great grandchildren, eleven great great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends. Order of Eastern Star Service will be Wednesday, September 11, 2019, 7 PM at Carmon Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave, Windsor, CT. Celebration of Life services will be held on Thursday, September 12, 2019, at Victory Cathedral, 185 Bellevue Street, Hartford, CT; viewing at 10 AM, funeral at 11 AM. Final resting place will be at Red Hill Baptist Church, 683 River Road, Union, SC. Carmon Funeral Home has charge of arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Sept. 8, 2019
