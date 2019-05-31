Aristotle (Aris) Derderian age 93, of West Hartford died on May 29, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Rose (Sanossian) Derderian. Devoted father of Mark Derderian and his wife Elizabeth of Rye, NY; Christine Berberian and her husband Richard of North Andover, MA. Loving Grandfather of Peter Derderian and his wife Sevan, Olivia and Paul Derderian, all of NY; Haig Berberian and his wife Meline and Elyse Berberian, all of MA. Great Grandfather of Christian Bedros Derderian. Dear brother of the late Nerses Derderian of CT and Rose Goshgarian of RI. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.Aris served in the Army Air Corps during WWII and was stationed in the Philippines, obtaining the rank of Sergeant. Upon returning home from the war, he began his career in the auto industry, first as a mechanic and later as a dealership service manager. In 1964, Aris joined The Travelers Insurance Company as Fleet Manager, overseeing a nation-wide fleet of automobiles. His role evolved to develop policies and procedures for the maintenance and management of the Travelers fleet. He was also a member of Ford Motor Company's Automotive Consumer Board.Central to Aris' life was his Armenian heritage. He was an active and founding member of St. George Armenian Apostolic Church of Hartford, serving many terms on the Parish Council and the Men's Club. He also was a proud a member of the Knights of Vartan, Gamsaragan Lodge and was the organization's New England District Representative for many years.Throughout his life and into retirement, Aris was an avid gardener and golfer. He could be seen almost daily at West Hartford's Rockledge Country Club, where he won multiple Seniors Championships, shooting rounds better than his age well into his 80's. In 2007 Aris was recognized by the Club, being named as the Club's first "Rock Legend!" Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend for visiting hours at St. George Armenian Church, 22 White St, Hartford on Monday, June 3rd from 10:30 to 11:30 am with services to follow at 11:30. Interment to immediately follow services at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Hartford. Donations in lieu of flowers are requested to be made to St. George Armenian Church, to the Aris & Rose Derderian Trust of The Armenian Church Endowment Fund. Taylor & Modeen Funeral Home, West Hartford has care of arrangements. For online condolences and directions please visit www.taylorandmodeen.com





Published in The Hartford Courant on May 31, 2019