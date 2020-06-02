On May 26, 2020, Arlene D. Ethier passed away peacefully in her sleep. She was 86 years old. Born in New Castle, PA, she graduated from St. Francis School of Nursing in 1954. After graduation she moved to Miami, Florida where she met her husband, Paul Normand Ethier. Arlene and Paul were married for 53 years. Paul predeceased Arlene on January 1, 2011. After Paul passed, Arlene moved to Brightview Senior Living in Andover, Massachusetts. Arlene was the youngest of her 3 siblings all of whom predeceased her: Robert Dangle, Dr. Richard Dangle and Elizabeth (Betty) Dangle Freese. Arlene was a lifelong resident of West Hartford, CT and member of St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic Church in West Hartford, CT. She had a career as a Labor and Delivery RN during a time when less than 48% of women had a career and worked outside of the home. She worked at St. Francis Hospital for 33 years and made many enduring friendships during that time. Arlene had a vivacious personality and she celebrated Thanksgiving, Christmas, and Easter with spirited enthusiasm. She worked tirelessly to care for her family. With her husband, they provided a wonderful home for their children and made many great memories for those who survive her. Arlene is survived by her 3 children, Michelle DeLong of Atlanta, GA, Mark Ether and his wife Lisa of Tampa, FL, and Melissa Ethier M.D. of Boston, MA. She leaves 5 grandchildren with whom she loved spending time: Gabrielle Carrasquillo, Stephen and Joseph King, and Alex and Elizabeth Ethier. She also leaves 3 goddaughters of whom she was especially fond: Beth Ann Cunningham Yezza, Ann Connors Catillo, and Patricia Sheehy Cronin. Plans for a Memorial Service in West Hartford, CT will be shared at a future date.



