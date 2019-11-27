Home

Arlene Barenbaum Obituary
Arlene (Shoopilsky) Barenbaum, 79 years of age, of Delray Beach, FL, formerly of Windsor Locks, CT died Sunday, November 24, 2019. She was the widow of Robert Barenbaum. Born in Hartford, CT, she was the daughter of the late Max and Beatrice (Flitt) Shoopilsky. She leaves her four sons, Michael Barenbaum of East Hartford, CT, Jeffrey Barenbaum and his wife Rene of Mission Viejo, CA, Steven Barenbaum of Springfield, MA, and Neil Barenbaum and his wife Danielle of Bristol, CT; her grandsons and their wives; Jeffrey (Carla) and Cory (Holly) Barenbaum; great-grandchildren Blaine, Brielle and Trace; and her sister Iris Glater of Newington, CT. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at the Hartford Mutual Society Cemetery, 74 Wolcott Rd, East Granby. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to . Arrangements are entrusted to Weinstein Mortuary, Hartford, CT. For online condolences, please visit at www.weinsteinmortuary.com/funerals.cfm.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Nov. 27, 2019
