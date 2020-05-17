Arlene C. (Conklin) Griswold, 90, of Canton, beloved wife of Richard Otis Griswold, died Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at John Dempsey Hospital. She was born February 8, 1930 in Canton, daughter of the late Burton and Rosa (Case) Conklin. Mrs. Griswold was employed by the Travelers prior to settling down to raise her family. She was a member of Canton Community Baptist Church and the Canton Volunteer Fire Company Auxiliary having enjoyed helping with the Canton Lobsterfest. Arlene enjoyed gardening, sewing, cooking, baking and flowers. In addition to her beloved husband of 60 years, she is survived by her son, Stephen Griswold of Winsted; her daughter, Dawn Scagel and husband Michael of Torrington; grandchildren, Patrick Scagel of East Canaan and Carolyn Scagel Pezzenti of Ashford; her great grandson, Cody Becher of Ashford and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by two brothers, Robert and Charles Conklin and her sister, Hazel Wessels. Graveside service will be private. A celebration service of Arlene's life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations in Arlene's memory may be made to the Canton Community Baptist Church, PO Box 369, Canton, CT 06019. Please visit her "Book of Memories" at www.vincentfuneralhome.com for online tributes.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 17, 2020.