Arlene C. Griswold
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Arlene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Arlene C. (Conklin) Griswold, 90, of Canton, beloved wife of Richard Otis Griswold, died Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at John Dempsey Hospital. She was born February 8, 1930 in Canton, daughter of the late Burton and Rosa (Case) Conklin. Mrs. Griswold was employed by the Travelers prior to settling down to raise her family. She was a member of Canton Community Baptist Church and the Canton Volunteer Fire Company Auxiliary having enjoyed helping with the Canton Lobsterfest. Arlene enjoyed gardening, sewing, cooking, baking and flowers. In addition to her beloved husband of 60 years, she is survived by her son, Stephen Griswold of Winsted; her daughter, Dawn Scagel and husband Michael of Torrington; grandchildren, Patrick Scagel of East Canaan and Carolyn Scagel Pezzenti of Ashford; her great grandson, Cody Becher of Ashford and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by two brothers, Robert and Charles Conklin and her sister, Hazel Wessels. Graveside service will be private. A celebration service of Arlene's life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations in Arlene's memory may be made to the Canton Community Baptist Church, PO Box 369, Canton, CT 06019. Please visit her "Book of Memories" at www.vincentfuneralhome.com for online tributes.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Vincent Funeral Homes
120 Albany Turnpike
Canton, CT 06019-2506
(860) 693-0251
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved