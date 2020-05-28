Arlene Fritz Taylor passed away in Hartford, Connecticut on May 13th at the age of 94. Arlene is survived by her children, Alan of West Hartford and Mary Lou Davis, her husband Sterling Davis, grandchildren Connor and Taylor, of South Portland, Maine; She was preceded in death by her husband Richard (Dick) Taylor and her parents, Robert and Anna Fritz. Arlene was born on April 9, 1926 in Hartford, Connecticut. Growing up in the north end of Hartford in the 1930's she often mentioned how friendly it was and how she walked and took trolleys everywhere as a child and teenager. She graduated from The University of Vermont in 1947 with a BA in English. Arlene taught Middle and High School English in Vermont and central Connecticut for several years. She enjoyed working with students producing plays and was also a facility advisor for the yearbook while teaching in New Britain, Connecticut. After 1950, she moved to Colorado for several years and worked as a ticket agent for United Airlines. She later returned to Connecticut and to teaching in Hartford. Arlene married Richard Taylor in 1958 at Grace Lutheran Church in Hartford. The couple lived in East Hartford where their two children were born. While in East Hartford, the couple joined Faith Lutheran Church where Arlene made many lifelong friends. Arlene and Dick moved to Glastonbury, Connecticut in 1965 where they continued to raise their two children. Arlene was a somewhat reluctant homemaker but often enjoyed cooking and would give dinner parties where she tried out new recipes on friends and neighbors. She also involved the family in creative projects and worked on many sewing, knitting and needlework projects. Throughout her life she enjoyed having pets including several cats and a dog. Arlene and Dick enjoyed happy times on trips to Hawaii, Alaska, the Caribbean and visited Mary Lou and her family in Florida during many winters enjoying the grandchildren while they were babies. Arlene had a lifelong interest in literature and drama and often read new books or went to the Harford Stage with friends to see plays. She shared an enjoyment of Broadway music and Movie musicals with Dick which he often played on the piano at social occasions and at home. Later in life Arlene returned to working outside the home. Among other jobs, she worked at Faith Lutheran Church as the church secretary for 10 years. Arlene and Dick enjoyed many events at Faith Lutheran and interacted often with a network of friends from the church that lasted many years. Arlene loved swimming in lakes, pools and the ocean. She and Dick spent many summer vacations at Lake George in up-state New York where she swam often and enjoyed welcoming family and friends. A funeral service will be held on some future date due to the corona virus restrictions. In lieu of flowers, please make a tribute gift to the Connecticut Humane Society at http://cthumane.org.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 28, 2020.