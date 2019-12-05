Hartford Courant Obituaries
Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home
419 Buckland Road
South Windsor, CT 06074-3709
(860) 644-2940
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home
419 Buckland Road
South Windsor, CT 06074-3709
Arlene G. Lee


1958 - 2019
Arlene G. Lee Obituary
Arlene G. (Hamlett) Lee, 61, of Vernon, wife to Cloyd Lee, passed away on November 29, 2019. She was born on July 4, 1958 to William Hamlett and Pauline (Dixon) Hamlett-Palmer. Arlene was employed at Oak Hill School in Hartford. Her loving personality and smile will be missed very much. A time of visitation will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home, 419 Buckland Road, South Windsor. Services and burial will take place in Virginia. To leave a condolence and see full obituary, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 5, 2019
