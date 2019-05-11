Arlene I. Saglio, 85, of Andover, CT passed away May 8, 2019. She was born July 8, 1933 in Hartford, CT to parents Romolo and Elvira Saglio. Arlene worked at Allied Printing for many years as a typesetter and lived in Andover for over 60 years. She was an active participant in the Young at Heart Club as their bookkeeper and also participated in the Senior Luncheons. Arlene was an avid reader of mysteries, loved to do crossword puzzles and also loved the history of Native American people collecting Native American art and statuary. As an avid fan of the Boston Red Sox she was thrilled when they won the World Series. She loved traveling to the Cape in previous years and loved the beach. Arlene was predeceased by her sister Carolyn Ausburger, and is survived by her brother Ronald Saglio, her two daughters and their husbands, Karen and Phil Conderino, Kathy and Randy Mund, her grandchildren, Kim Kozikowski, Amber and her husband John Stanwix, Michele Conderino, and Dan and his wife Kristen Conderino. She is also survived by her four great grandchildren, Kelly and Tyler Kozikowski, Violet Stanwix and Sloan Conderino. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Andover Senior Citizens Luncheons.The family will receive friends and relatives, Tuesday, May 14, 2019 from 4:00-6:00pm, at Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home, 400 Main St., Manchester, CT. A Committal Service will be held at 11:00am, Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Gilead Cemetery on Gilead Road, Hebron, CT. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.holmeswatkins.com Published in The Hartford Courant on May 11, 2019