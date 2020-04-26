Home

Arlene L. Storrs


1930 - 2020
Arlene L. Storrs Obituary
Arlene L. Storrs, 90, of Unionville, widow of the late Robert Newbury Storrs Jr. passed away peacefully Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at her home. Born in Hartford March 24, 1930, daughter of the late Clifford H. and Jessie (Barrett) LaBonte, she and her family resided in Unionville for many years. Arlene is survived by her six daughters, 17 grandchildren, and 16 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her son. Funeral services and burial will be held at a time and date to be announced. Arrangements are being handled by The Ahern Funeral Homes, Inc. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.ahernfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 26, 2020
