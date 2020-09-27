1/1
Arlene L. Storrs
1930 - 2020
Arlene L. Storrs, 90, of Unionville, widow of Robert Newbury Storrs, Jr., passed away peacefully Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at her home. Born in Hartford, March 24, 1930, daughter of the late Clifford H. and Jessie (Barrett) LaBonte, she and her family resided in Unionville for many years. Arlene is survived by her six daughters, 17 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her son, Robert N. Storrs III. Friends may call at The Ahern Funeral Home, 111 Main St., Rt. 4, Unionville on Friday (Oct. 2) from 6:00-8:00pm. Funeral Services will be held Saturday (Oct. 3) at 10:00am in Valley Community Baptist Church, 590 West Avon Road, Avon followed by burial in St. Mary Cemetery, Avon. All are kindly asked to meet directly at the church. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.ahernfuneralhome.com

Published in Hartford Courant from Sep. 27 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Ahern Funeral Home - Unionville
OCT
3
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Valley Community Baptist Church
OCT
3
Burial
St. Mary Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Ahern Funeral Home - Unionville
111 Main St., Rt. 4
Unionville, CT 06085
(860) 673-2601
