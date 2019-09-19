Home

Funk Funeral Home
35 Bellevue Avenue
Bristol, CT 06010
(860) 583-4107
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funk Funeral Home
35 Bellevue Avenue
Bristol, CT 06010
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Funk Funeral Home
35 Bellevue Avenue
Bristol, CT 06010
Burial
Following Services
Forestville Cemetery
Forestville, CT
Arlene M. Groth


1943 - 2019
Arlene M. Groth Obituary
Arlene Mae (Dzagan) Groth, 75, of Bristol, beloved wife of Arthur C. Groth, passed away on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Hartford Hospital. Arlene was born in Middletown on November 25, 1943 and was a daughter of the late Michael M. and Sophia P. (Stankowski) Dzagan. She resided in Colchester before moving to Bristol in 1968 and met her husband Arthur at UConn class of 1965. She taught school at Bacon Academy in Colchester and at Stafford School in Bristol before retiring to raise her family. Arlene loved spending time with her grandchildren and being at her cottage in Old Saybrook. In addition to her husband, Arlene is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Marianne Groth of Boston, MA; a daughter and son-in-law, Amy and Matthew Butler of New Britain; two brothers, Michael Dzagan of Cobalt and Richard Dzagan of Virginia; two sisters. Crystal Broberg of Massachusetts and Marcia Koes of Rhode Island; four grandchildren, Kate and Charlotte Groth and Evelyn and Helena Mae Butler; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Friday (September 20, 2019) at 11 AM at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol. Burial will follow at Forestville Cemetery, Forestville. Relatives and friends are invited to call at Funk Funeral Home on Friday between 10 and 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005. Please visit Arlene's memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Sept. 19, 2019
