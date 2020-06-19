Arlene M. Walenski
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Arlene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Arlene M. Walenski, 83, longtime resident of New Britain, more recently of Canton, passed away on May 30, 2020. She was born on January 1, 1937, in New Britain, a daughter of the late Walter C. Kulak and Anne (Wodecki) Kulak Choma. Arlene was a teacher and guidance counsellor in New Britain School system for over 30 years. She taught mathematics and helped guide the minds of many students. She adored and loved her many cats she had over the years. She was an avid reader, and she loved to teach. She will be missed by her niece Karen Guasp of New Britain, grand nephew Ryan Guasp, and her dear friends. She is predeceased by her parents, sister Cynthia S. Kulak Yurewitch, and brother-in-law James Yurewitch. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Arlene's memory to The CT Humane Society, 701 Russell Rd., Newington CT. 06111 A graveside service will be held Monday, June 22, 2020 at 11:00 AM in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Burritt St., New Britain. Carmon Funeral Home of Avon is assisting with arrangements. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
22
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Carmon Community Funeral Homes
301 Country Club Road
Avon, CT 06001
8606738610
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved