Arlene Muriel (Brown) MacIntyre, 84, of West Hartford, CT, beloved wife for over 50 years of the late Ralph P. MacIntyre, Jr. passed away of complications from the COVID-19 Virus on Monday, May 4, 2020. Arlene was a lifelong resident of West Hartford, the daughter of the late Ralph W. and Josephine T. (Barnum) Brown. She was a graduate of Hall High School, Class of 1953, and a graduate of Vermont College of Norwich University. Arlene was a medical secretary, and worked for many years for the late Dr. Raymond Marsh MD and the late Dr. Francis Finley DDS. Arlene was active in many community activities and organizations. She was an active member and Past Matron of Storer Chapter #73 and Newington Chapter #115, Order of the Eastern Star, and more recently Good Intent Chapter #17. She was also a member of the Order of Amaranth. She was a lifelong congregant of St. John's Church (Episcopal) of West Hartford, CT. She enjoyed making crafts, crocheting, knitting, and annual summer trips to Maine to visit her friends and many relatives. She was a baseball fan and loved watching the Atlanta Braves. She was very proud of her Scottish heritage and was a former member of the St. Andrews Society of Connecticut. She is survived by: her two sons and daughters-in-law Craig R. MacIntyreand Cherrie B. MacIntyre of Winchester, CT; and, Glenn W. MacIntyre and Giovanna D. MacIntyre of West Hartford, CT; and her two granddaughters: Amanda E. MacIntyre and Julia A. MacIntyre, both of West Hartford; and several nieces and nephews.The family would like to thank her many caregivers at West Hartford Health and Rehabilitation and the UCONN Medical Center. The Sheehan Hilborn Breen Funeral Home, 1084 New Britain Avenue, West Hartford, CT has been entrusted with the arrangements. A private funeral will be held by the family. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Shriner's Hospital for Children, 516 Carew Street, Springfield, MA 01104. Online condolences may be made at www.SheehanHilbornBreen.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 10, 2020.