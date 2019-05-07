Arlene N. Upton, 88, of Ashford, CT, passed away on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at Douglas Manor. She was born in Windham, CT, daughter of the late Edward and Lillian (Mathieu) Neff. Arlene was a member of St. Philip the Apostle Church and Ladies Guild, and the Ashford Senior Center. She is survived by her daughter, Nan Upton Hayden and her husband Richard; three grandchildren, Catherine Bocciarelli and her husband Jose Andrade, Elizabeth Fraher and her husband Christopher, and Jonathan Hayden and his wife Michelle; and three great granddaughters, Aayla Redinger, Sienna Fraher, and Lillian Andrade. Arlene was predeceased by a daughter, Linda Upton. A calling hour will take place on Friday, May 10, 2019 from 8:45 AM to 9:45 AM at Introvigne Funeral Home, Inc., 51 East Main St., Stafford Springs, CT, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM at St. Philip the Apostle Church, 64 Pompey Hollow Rd., Ashford, CT. Burial will follow in St. Philip Cemetery, Ashford, CT. Memorial donations may be made to St. Philip the Apostle Church, 64 Pompey Hollow Rd., Ashford, CT 06278. For online condolences or directions, please visit: www.introvignefuneralhome.com Published in The Hartford Courant on May 7, 2019