Home

POWERED BY

Services
D'Esopo East Hartford Memorial Chapel
30 Carter Street
East Hartford, CT 06118
(860) 568-9420
For more information about
Arlene Rho
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Arlene Rho
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arlene Rho

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Arlene Rho Obituary
Arlene Rho, 68, of East Hartford, passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Manchester Memorial Hospital. Born in Hartford on August 27, 1950, she was the daughter of the late Thomas J. and Elizabeth (Tissot) Rho.Arlene is survived by her daughter Maureen Hayes of East Hartford and two nephews, Thomas Rho of Andover and Craig Rho of South Windsor. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her two brothers, Thomas and Robert Rho and a niece, Donna Rho. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Monday April 1st at María Reina de la Paz Parish (St. Lawrence O´Toole Church) 494 New Britain Ave, Hartford, CT 06106. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. The family will receive relatives and friends on Monday Morning from 9 a.m. – 10 a.m. at D'Esopo East Hartford Memorial Chapel, 30 Carter St., East Hartford, CT 06118.To leave a message of sympathy to the family, please visit www.desopoeh.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of D'Esopo East Hartford Memorial Chapel
Download Now