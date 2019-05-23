ARLINE DOROTHY MAIETTA MERIDEN- Arline Dorothy Maietta, 64 of Meriden, CT passed away peacefully May 12, 2019 at Hartford Hospital after a brief illness. Arline was born on September 28, 1954 in Meriden, CT to the late Joseph and Arline Newell Maietta. Arline leaves her brothers Joseph, Michael and his wife Rose and Anthony. Also, Michael her nephew, Sara her niece and Sara's children Andrew and Haylie. She also leaves behind her beloved dog Lola who will continued to be loved and cared for by family. Arline was passionate for her family and cared deeply for all of her pets. Arline attended Maloney High school here in Meriden. She worked as an Assistant Manager at Kentucky Fried Chicken for 15 years. She then was employed by the State of Connecticut retired in 2013 as a Supervisor at Rocky Hill Veterans Home and Hospital. Please join us to celebrate Arline's life on Thursday May 30, 2019 from 5-8 pm at the Memorial Hall of First Baptist Church in Meriden. The hall is located at 460 Broad Street. Come and share your memories and we will share our food. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to a . Published in The Hartford Courant from May 23 to May 28, 2019