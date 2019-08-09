Home

Calling hours
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Burial
Following Services
East Cemetery
Manchester, CT
Arline J. Perkins Obituary
Arline J. (Lucas) Perkins, 86, of Manchester, beloved wife of the late George F. Perkins passed peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at her home. Born in Hartford, she was the daughter of the late Charles B. and Signe (Sandberg) Lucas. Her family was the most important thing to her, with great love and care, she crafted gifts for every member, including afghans and quilts which were symbols of that love in all of their homes. She had worked for the Town of East Hartford for many years, and was an avid fan of UConn Women's Basketball. She is survived by her children Carol Martin of Columbia, Michael Perkins and his wife Gail of Vero Beach, FL, George Perkins and his wife Lucy of Merrimack, NH, Daryll Anne Martin and her husband Brian of Manchester, Kitty Loura and her husband Archie of Tolland, and Kathleen DiFruscia and her husband Anthony of Windham, NH; 11 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her siblings, Charles, Lorraine, Donald, David and Barbara; and her beloved son-in-law Michael Martin. The family wishes to extend their thanks for the wonderful people at Caring Hands of White Oaks and the VNA Hospice team. Funeral service will be held on Monday, August 12th at 10:00 a.m. at the John F. Tierney Funeral Home 219 West Center St. Manchester followed by burial in East Cemetery, Manchester. Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Sunday from 4:00-7:00 p.m. For online condolences please visit www.tierneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Aug. 9, 2019
