First Congregational Church
1166 Boston Post Rd
Westbrook, CT 06498
A beloved mother, wife, aunt, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend, Arline Frohman Laird, age 92 of Avon, CT and Monroe, GA passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 18th. She was a remarkable woman whose inner strength and unselfish support created a home for a far flung extended family. She was the heart of the family. She is survived by her sons, John Laird, Thomas Laird and his wife Corinne, James Laird and his wife Lynn, four grandchildren, six great grandchildren, and many beloved nieces and nephews. Her gracious love, kindness and innumerable family celebrations are fondly remembered by all. Friends and family are invited to a memorial service at the First Congregational Church of Westbrook, 1166 Boston Post Rd in Westbrook, CT 06498 on Saturday, May 4th at 11 AM.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 29, 2019
