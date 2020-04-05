|
Arline M. Nolan, age 93, passed away peacefully on January 25, 2020. Arline was born in Scranton, PA, the daughter of the late John and Martha Radzvil. She met and married her first husband, Alexander Klebauskas, after WWII when both were members of the church choir in Scranton. Together they had two sons. When Alex passed away unexpectedly after the family had moved to Windsor, CT, Arline took a job working at Security Insurance Company and later at Accessory Controls while raising her sons. Several years later she met and married her second husband, Michael Nolan, with whom she lived until his death. A few years ago, she moved to Marietta, GA, to be closer to her family. Arline was quite proud of her Lithuanian heritage and was active in The Knights of Lithuania, St. Casimir's Lithuanian Society as well as St. Gertrude's Catholic Church. She enjoyed volunteering at St. Francis Hospital in Hartford, CT, bowling, golf, playing Pinochle, needlepoint, knitting and crocheting. Arline is survived by her two sons and their wives, John and Michèle Klebauskas and Mark and Lisa Klebauskas. She will also be missed by her two grandsons and two great-grandchildren. The family wishes to extend thanks to the staff at Heritage of Sandy Plains in Marietta, GA for their loving care during Arline's final months. Due to COVID19, the funeral plans originally anticipated for early May will be postponed. When it is safe to do so, the family plans to hold a celebration of her life at Carmon Funeral Home in Windsor, CT followed by a mass in her honor at St. Gertrude's Catholic Church. Arline will be buried in the Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Windsor, CT, next to her husband, Alex. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to The American Diabetes Association, 233 Peachtree St., NE, Harris Tower, Suite 2225, Atlanta, GA 30303. Messages of condolence may be made at www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 5, 2020